Dental College of Georgia offers free dental screenings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Dental College of Georgia is offering free screenings to people who may not be able to otherwise pay.

Treyon Heyward thinks she has a cracked tooth, and when she found out the Dental College of Georgia would check it out for free, it was a relief.

“I was like, look at God, so he was telling me check it, cause I’m about to get you, it’s about to hurt, so I’m trying to catch it before it starts,” said Heyward.

She hasn’t been to the dentist in more than 30 years. On Saturday, she had a chance to get her teeth checked out at the Barnyard Flea Markets in South Augusta.

“It’s going out into the community, out where everyone is, and helping as many people as we can,” said Kim Capehart, Dental College of Georgia Interim Chair, Department of General Dentistry.

Capehart brought some of his students to the flea market on Saturday for their first of six free screening events throughout the fall.

“A lot of people, they may not go the dental office because it’s expensive, but they can walk through the flea market,” said Capehart.

He says it’s a good way to help people who may not have access to a dentist, and it’s also a learning experience for his students.

They look at teeth, gums and tissue. They’ll also check your mouth for oral cancer.

“It’s a good way to screen and let them know, you’ve got stuff that needs to be taken care of,” said Capehart.

The students found a problem with Heyward’s tooth, and they referred her to a dentist.

She’s happy she could get this checked out.

“I don’t want it to hurt, I don’t want the abscess, I don’t want my jaw swollen, I don’t want any of those things, so I’m glad she found it,” said Heyward.

Now that they’ve found this problem, she can try to fix it, and she’s leaving with a smile on her face.

The Dental College of Georgia plans to hold five more free screenings throughout the fall.

The next one is coming up on September 12th at the Barnyard Flea Market.

