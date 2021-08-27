Augusta sees boost in COVID vaccine demand with $100 incentive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There were lines out the door at the Richmond County Health Department in South Augusta Friday. People there lining up to get the COVID vaccine. Health officials tell us it could be thanks to the new $100 vaccine incentive, plus booster shots.

On August 19th, Richmond County commissioners passed the Vax Up Augusta program. The plan, is to offer $100 to anyone who gets fully vaccinated from a city-authorized clinic as a way to increase the county vaccination rate.

“The real role of incentives is at the margin, getting those people that are on the fence” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, Assistant Vice President of Strategic Planning, AU Health.

According to a press release, the city is working to finalize agreements with local healthcare partners to expand the number of vaccination centers, but right now the three city-authorized clinics include Medical Associates Plus, Christ Community Health, and Richmond County Health Departments.

“What we’re seeing in Richmond [County] specifically, is about 400-450 unique patients receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose on a daily basis,” said Dr. Wyche.

The staff at the South Augusta Health Department Clinic says before the incentive passed, on a good day they’d give about 15 doses. Now they’re giving about 40 to 50.

“But the quicker we get the money or the incentive into an individual’s hand, the more powerful and impactful,” he said.

It’ll still take about three weeks before those getting the vaccine now can get their hands on $100. The Incentive Program will officially start in mid-September.

Dr. Wyche says the uptick is related to the incentive, and also booster shots. But will it be enough?

“To think that we’re going to go from 40 percent [with one dose] vaccination rates and Richmond County to 60 or 70 percent, it’s just not there,” he said.

You’re eligible to get the $100 incentive as long as you get fully vaccinated after August 19. So if you got fully vaccinated at one of the three clinics after that date, you should come back when the program officially starts, show proof of your vaccination and date, and you’ll be able to receive your $100.

Once the program officially starts, anyone who gets fully vaccinated at one of the authorized sites will receive $100 that same day.

Those who receive booster shots are not eligible. According to the city press release, “An individual is considered fully vaccinated when they have received their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as of Pfizer or Moderna, or after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.”

