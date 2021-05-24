Man charged in recent Aiken County murder

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies in Aiken have charged one man and are looking for another suspect following a fatal shooting in Aiken yesterday afternoon.

Investigators have arrested 34-year-old Aaron Azeem Williams for a shooting incident that happened on Iris Lane, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Around 1:23 p.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of Iris Lane for shots fired. Witnesses reported hearing about six to seven gunshots.

When deputies arrived on scene, they followed a trail of blood from the roadway to a wooded area behind 525 Iris Lane where they found an unresponsive Black male with blood stains on his torso. The gunshot victim, later identified as by the Aiken County Coroner as 26-year-old Dexter Sullivan died on the scene.

Prior to the shooting, witnesses reported seeing Williams in the passenger seat of a blue Honda Civic being driving by a Caucasian female on Iris Lane. When the vehicle came to a stop, witnesses told investigators that Williams and Sullivan got in a verbal argument and shortly thereafter shots were fired.

Williams ran away on where he was later found at another house on Iris Lane.

Williams was taken into custody by investigators without incident.

Investigators have obtained warrants for Williams, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime. Williams is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information on the driver of the blue Honda Civic, video, or witnesses are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. Information can be shared anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

