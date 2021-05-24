S.C. officers say they’re closing in on murder suspect on the run

CHESTER, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina say they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week.

After a nearly weeklong search, authorities were actively pursuing 26-year-old Tyler Terry on Monday morning in a wooded area near Richburg.

News outlets report he ran off there after being spotted and chased by an officer. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says it surrounded and area with 200 officers Sunday night, and the search went on through the night. On Monday morning, authorities were apparently finding signs he’d been there recently.

Authorities have been trailing him since last Monday, when around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg, Chester County deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.

Deputies said that during the pursuit, the suspect fired shots in the direction of deputies.

The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.

Deputies say the driver, identified as Adrienne Simpson, was taken into custody. A man, Tyler Donnett Terry, was reportedly a passenger in the car.

Deputies said Wednesday the suspect on the run, Terry, was also wanted for murder in connection to the death of Thomas Durell Hardin that occurred on May 7 on Lowry Row in York.

Deputies also announced that Simpson’s husband’s body was found in a ditch Wednesday night off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road in Great Falls. He was reported missing in early May. The coroner is ruling his death a homicide.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers in the St. Louis said Terry is responsible for multiple killings there.

