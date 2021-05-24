New flare-up of shootings claims four lives in the CSRA, others across 2-state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after a wave of violence subsided in the CSRA, another flare-up of shootings is emerging, with four lives claimed in three days in Williston, Augusta and Aiken, and a Gloverville neighborhood shot up.

The new crime wave comes on the heels of one in mid-May that left two people dead, eight people shot and one person stabbed within 12 hours.

And the latest shootings have some people terrified.

“I just want it to stop,” said Latifha Simpkins, who lives in a Gloverville house that was struck in a drive-by shooting. “I don’t have nothing to do with what’s going on. Innocent people are getting hurt. I just want it to stop. It could’ve been my kids last night. It could’ve been me.”

And it seems to be part of a pattern across the two-state, with a multiple-victim shootings also happening in the Atlanta and Charleston areas.

Here’s a look at the latest crimes:

In the CSRA

WILLISTON DOUBLE HOMICIDE

A shooting in Williston left two people dead on Friday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked by the Williston Police Department to investigate the shooting, but was not able to release the location or the time of the incident.

The names of the victims have not been released.

SLED is early into the investigation, so no suspects or suspect descriptions have not been announced.

The agency says there’s no danger to the public at this time but anyone with any information on this deadly shooting is urged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372. Tips can also be shared anonymously online at http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/.

AUGUSTA FATAL SHOOTING

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened Saturday night.

At 9:43 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the 2300 block of Cougar Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon their arrival, they found a male victim that had been shot. Ira Green, 58, of the 100 Block of Perkins Road was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. An autopsy will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab on Monday.

AIKEN SLAYING

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Aiken Sunday afternoon.

Officials say 26-year-old Dexter Sullivan was found on the 500 block of Iris Lane in Aiken. Sullivan will be autopsied Wednesday in Newberry. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and details are limited.

GLOVERVILLE DRIVE-BY

Aiken County deputies say at least 50 gunshots were fired early Friday morning in the area of Lawana Drive in Gloverville, with two houses struck.

It came exactly a week after another shooting at the same house sent 21-year-old Tyrese Washington to a hospital.

The shootings left neighbors terrified.

I was petrified,” said one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. “I was really scared, and children shouldn’t have to be scared. This just has to stop.”

On Friday, Washington’s house and another had bullet holes and broken glass from bullets.

Simpkins lives in the house next door that was struck, but she said Friday she hadn’t been staying there since the May 14 shooting. She and other neighbors say they fear for their kids’ safety.

“It’s not good,” another neighbor said. “It’s not safe. They should feel free to come outside and play and not have to worry about somebody having guns.”

Across the two-state

ATLANTA-AREA TRIPLE SHOOTING

Authorities say three people have been found shot to death at a condominium community south of Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the bodies were found early Sunday morning at the Camelot Condominium Complex in the city of South Fulton.

South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers says officers were sent to the complex to investigate a report of shots fired. They found the bodies when they arrived. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’re still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Few other details were immediately available.

NORTH CHARLESTON CONCERT SHOOTING

Authorities say more than a dozen people were shot during a concert in South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed.

North Charleston police said in a statement that their early information is that a fight broke out during what they called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday.

North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard says officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

He told media outlets that more than a dozen people were shot. Police didn’t immediately release any information about a suspect or suspects, and few other details were released early Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.