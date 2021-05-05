Advertisement

I-TEAM: Mayor decals in other cities

By Laura Warren and Lynnsey Gardner
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Considering the Augusta mayor’s request to keep the city decal on his city-issued car the I-TEAM wanted to know how other Georgia cities are interpreting and following the law.

Savannah tells us their mayor drives a personal vehicle. He also keeps a parking decal on the drivers window to allow for access to free metered parking which other elected officials also get. He receives a monthly vehicle allowance of $500 a month. When the Savannah mayor goes to public events, he is escorted by a Savannah police sergeant in an unmarked vehicle but with lights and a siren.

The I-Team also reached out to the city of Columbus. They tell us their mayor has access to both. If he uses a city vehicle it has a government tag. Their mayor prefers to use a personal vehicle and his monthly car allowance is $650.

Albany tells us they do not provide a taxpayer vehicle. The mayor of Albany uses his personal car around town and is only reimbursed for city business travel outside of the city limits.

The I-Team also reached out to former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver who held the job for 10 years before Mayor Davis. The former mayor says he did not use a taxpayer-funded car and also did not receive a stipend for using his personal car. We also reached out to former Mayor Bob Young who did use a county car but did not receive a stipend and did not use a decal since the law requiring that went into place in 2010 after he was out of office.

