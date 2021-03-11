Advertisement

Small raises for SC teachers likely after House vote

SC lost 170 teachers a month for four months, but there are less open teaching jobs .
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teachers in South Carolina will likely get their small annual raises this school year after all.

The House unanimously approved Wednesday giving teachers “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service.

The proposal is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk. The governor asked for the raises to be restored in his January State of the State address.

A lump sum covering the entire school year will be in teachers’ checks by June 15 under the proposal. Lawmakers set aside $50 million, but don’t expect it will cost that much.

