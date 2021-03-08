CSRA teachers have mixed responses on signing up for vaccines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While many of our teachers across both states are very much looking forward to getting the vaccine, that’s not the case for all of them.

It was a special moment indeed for teachers around the CSRA when the states expanded their rollout plans, and they say it’s like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders.

There’s very little doubt about hopping in line to get their dose. Bebee Ledger is a dance teacher in Columbia County, and she waited in the Walgreens aisle at 9 a.m. for her vaccine shot.

“It was definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders for sure,” she said.

“It’s really hard as a dance teacher because you do a lot of physical movement, so having to wear a mask and being cautious every single time I go to correct a student is incredibly hard because we’re in close proximity for at least two hours.”

She says this vaccine will help bring peace of mind to everyone in the classroom.

“I feel like if we’re all just super protected with the vaccine and all wearing masks until it’s no longer needed... I feel like it makes parents more reassured that their child is safe at school.”

Both Georgia and South Carolina sent out surveys asking if teachers would get the vaccine if offered. They found that most did and that’s what we’re seeing in our districts.

South Carolina found 57 percent would get the shot, and in Georgia, 63 percent wanted to get the shot.

In our local districts, Columbia and Richmond counties say more than 50 percent of their employees who responded will get the shot.

“I was really looking forward to it. I have been waiting and watching for the news to be ready to get my vaccine,” Martha Kate Hall said.

Hall is the director of weekday education at First Baptist Church Augusta. She is set to get her vaccine Thursday afternoon.

She can’t say the same for some of her co-workers.

“I think we have mixed feelings. I would say the majority are very thankful for it, and we do have a couple that is still apprehensive and concerned about potential side effects. So, we do have a few who are choosing not to get the vaccine at this time,” she said.

But even for teachers who don’t like needles and shots, it was a smooth process.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous but this was the easiest I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Ledger said.

Our school districts say they are not making the vaccine mandatory for any of their staff members, but they encourage everyone to make an appointment to get one.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.