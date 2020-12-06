RCSO makes arrest in North Leg Road homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in reference to a fatal shooting that happened on Friday at the intersection of North Leg Road and Wrightsboro Road.

Investigators say they received new information on Saturday in reference to the shooting that led them to investigate new leads. During the course of the investigation, deputies say they located and arrested 39-year-old Robert Dubose at the 3400-block of Wrightsboro Road.

Dubose will be charged with murder and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

26-year-old Ramon Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot while driving his vehicle Friday afternoon.

At this time, Dubose’s mugshot has not been released.

