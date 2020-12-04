Deputies on scene to reported shooting at Wrightsboro Rd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch says just after 4:00 p.m., deputies got a call to a reported shooting at Wrightsboro Road and North Leg, in the area of Chef Redd’s Barbeque.

After getting to the scene, deputies located one victim with a gunshot wound.

They are setting up a perimeter in the area.

The coroner has been called to the scene. No other injuries are reported at this time.



