Deputies on scene to reported shooting at Wrightsboro Rd

Dispatch confirms deputies on are the scene of a reported shooting with one victim.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch says just after 4:00 p.m., deputies got a call to a reported shooting at Wrightsboro Road and North Leg, in the area of Chef Redd’s Barbeque.

After getting to the scene, deputies located one victim with a gunshot wound.

They are setting up a perimeter in the area.

The coroner has been called to the scene. No other injuries are reported at this time.

We had a News 12 crew on scene and will provide updates as they develop.

