Advertisement

Three people shot at Edgefield County apartment complex

Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments on Peachtree Street Sunday evening.

Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.(WRDW/WAGT)

At this time, the victims are not on the scene, but their conditions are unknown.

Law enforcement officials were unable to provide any information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubose is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a crime.
RCSO makes arrest in North Leg Road homicide
Dispatch confirms deputies on are the scene of a reported shooting with one victim.
One dead in shooting at Wrightsboro Rd, North Leg Rd
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that Gov. Brian Kemp has agreed to his...
Gov. Kemp agrees to Sec. Raffensperger’s request for GBI aid
Garcia was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
18-year-old arrested in Grovetown armed robbery
A suspect is on the run after a shooting in North Augusta.
Deputies investigating possible shooting in North Augusta

Latest News

Rain Chances Early Monday Morning
WRDW Weekend Update 12/6/20 - Anthony's Forecast
School closure
Thomson-McDuffie Middle School to close due to COVID
Orangeburg County schools moving 100% online through winter break
Road Closed
Nature’s Way temporarily closing Monday