Three people shot at Edgefield County apartment complex
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments on Peachtree Street Sunday evening.
At this time, the victims are not on the scene, but their conditions are unknown.
Law enforcement officials were unable to provide any information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.