Georgia native Hillary Lindsey wins big at ACM Awards

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hillary Lindsey, from Washington, Georgia was named Songwriter of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

According to Billboard, Lindsey is a Grammy and CMA Award-winning songwriter co-written hits for artists like Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, and Keith Urban among others.

