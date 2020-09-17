Advertisement

Georgia native Hillary Lindsey wins big at ACM Awards

Hillary Lindsey, from Washington, Georgia was named Songwriter of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hillary Lindsey, from Washington, Georgia was named Songwriter of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

According to Billboard, Lindsey is a Grammy and CMA Award-winning songwriter co-written hits for artists like Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, and Keith Urban among others.

