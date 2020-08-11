Coronavirus case reported at Grovetown High School

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown High School told parents that a student or employee had tested positive for coronavirus.

At least some parents of students at the school received letters Monday telling them of the case. One of those parents shared the letter with News 12. The Columbia County School District later confirmed its authenticity.

With the positive case or cases at Grovetown High, all five high schools in the district have seen positive results. Last week, parents of students at Greenbrier, Harlem, Lakeside and Evans high schools received similar letters.

“Today, Augu s t 10, 2020, we were alerted that a student or staff member who may have been in contact with your child/children tested positive for COVID-19,” said the letter signed by Principal Craig W. Baker. “The student or staff member is under quarantine following CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines.”

The letter goes on to tell parents that their child will not be required to quarantine because the child “was not identified to have been in close or direct contact as defined by the CDC and DPH.”

The letter, however, tells parents that in an abundance or precaution, they may want to observe their children for symptoms.

A parent of a Grovetown High School student shared this letter with News 12. (WRDW)

The district was one of the first in the region to return students to campus, with classes starting last Monday at high schools. Even students who returned to campuses only go there every other day, learning from home on other days. Parents also were given the option for their children to learn from home full-time.

Since classes started in Columbia County, some other districts in this part of Georgia have delayed reopening campuses. Those include McDuffie and Warren counties.

