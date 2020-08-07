Advertisement

Another Columbia County COVID-19 case confirmed at high school

The Columbia County School District has confirmed another positive COVID-19 case at a district high school.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has confirmed another positive COVID-19 case at a district high school.

This time, several parents at Greenbrier High School have received a letter from school leaders saying that a student or staff member had tested positive for the virus.

The letter is in similar structure to letters given at Harlem High School, Lakeside High School, and Evans High School where other positive cases have popped up recently.

With the addition of Greenbrier, four out of five high schools in Columbia County have had cases of COVID-19.

