Warren County closes schools due to recent spike in COVID-19 cases

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Warren County over the past week, Warren County school officials have moved to close schools effective immediately.

Warren County Superintendent Carole Jean Carey made the announcement in a letter sent home to parents and posted to Facebook on Monday.

ATTENTION PARENTS! Please read the letter from Superintendent Carey. Posted by Warren County Schools on Monday, August 10, 2020

Carey says she and district officials had been in constant contact with Department of Public Health officials since the beginning of summer. However, a recent 218 percent rise in COVID-19 cases pushed district officials to make the decision.

“As a parent and a grandparent, I realize the inconvenience that this will be for some parents of younger children, but, as always, the safety of our students and staff is the priority,” Carey said.

Students will now go to virtual instruction beginning Aug. 11. District officials say they will re-evaluate if virtual learning needs to continue on Sept. 3.

