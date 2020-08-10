Advertisement

Warren County closes schools due to recent spike in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Warren County over the past week, Warren County school officials have moved to close schools effective immediately.

Warren County Superintendent Carole Jean Carey made the announcement in a letter sent home to parents and posted to Facebook on Monday.

ATTENTION PARENTS! Please read the letter from Superintendent Carey.

Posted by Warren County Schools on Monday, August 10, 2020

Carey says she and district officials had been in constant contact with Department of Public Health officials since the beginning of summer. However, a recent 218 percent rise in COVID-19 cases pushed district officials to make the decision.

“As a parent and a grandparent, I realize the inconvenience that this will be for some parents of younger children, but, as always, the safety of our students and staff is the priority,” Carey said.

Students will now go to virtual instruction beginning Aug. 11. District officials say they will re-evaluate if virtual learning needs to continue on Sept. 3.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Brian Kemp leaving school mask mandates up to individual districts

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will not issue a mask mandate for schools in the Peach State, but will leave it up to the individual districts.

News

Will Georgia governor extend nursing home restrictions?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A statement Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp may indicate whether he’ll extend restrictions meant to protect nursing home residents.

News

Columbia County officials warn drivers of closures this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Columbia County government wants drivers to be aware of a couple of closures this week.

News

Deputies look for missing 72-year-old last seen in Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 72-year-old Jack Witt, who was last seen in the 2000 block of Edgar Street.

Latest News

News

New bridge near Augusta landfill, rumble strips coming to region

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded more than $7.5 million in contracts to improve safety and driving quality in the Augusta area and surrounding region.

Plans for rumble strips in our region

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are maps showing where rumble strips are planned in the CSRA region of Georgia.

News

Over 2,000 more students opt for virtual learning in Richmond County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Nick Proto
Over 18,000 students in Richmond County will be starting the school year virtually, officials from the Richmond County School System say.

News

Confusion over COVID-19 stimulus causes ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ for SC resident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
After President Donald Trump announced multiple executive orders aimed to stimulate the economy, it still wasn’t clear to experts what this means for South Carolina.

News

Details emerge about Burnettown crash that injured motorcyclist

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Authorities released more information today about a vehicle crash Sunday night in Burnettown that sent a man to a hospital.

News

Kemp, GEMA give PPE shipment update ahead of back to school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WALB News Staff
On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and GEMA/Homeland Security gave an update on the delivery of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and critical supplies as students head back to the classroom.