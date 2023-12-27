Lieutenant governor joins list of Ga. pranked politicians

ATLANTA, Ga. - Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said his home was “swatted” Wednesday night and a bomb threat was called into his office Thursday — joining a slew of Georgia lawmakers also hit with prank 911 calls.

Jones said no one was hurt and he also commended law enforcement.

“I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We will put an end to this madness.”

Several other lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, were also targets of recent swatting calls.

State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta) said Wednesday she and her family were victims of a hoax home invasion threat on Christmas Day. State Sen. Clint Dixon (R-Gwinnett) made a similar claim on X (formerly known as Twitter), as did state Sen. Kim Jackson (D-Stone Mountain).

“My family and I are safe, and we are thankful for our local law enforcement,” Dixon posted. “However, these threats don’t stop me from serving the people of this great state. I plan to address this in our next legislative session; this isn’t a right or left issue. It’s an issue of public safety.”

Kirkpatrick said she wanted to express “sincere gratitude” to the law enforcement officers who responded swiftly to the false alarm at her home on Christmas Day.

On Christmas morning, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) was also the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence.

The Rome, Georgia, police department quickly verified that the call was a hoax and did not send officers to the house, the department said.

A man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline just before 11 a.m. Monday, claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s home and was going to kill himself next, police said. The call was quickly transferred to police when suicide hotline responders recognized the Georgia congresswoman’s address.

The department said it contacted Greene’s private security detail to confirm she was safe and that there was no emergency at her residence.

