Ga. lawmakers push for commission to support disabilities program

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1.3 million Georgians have a disability, according to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. Some require extra care.

A Medicaid waiver is money that may be used to pay for services for a person with intellectual, developmental, or physical disabilities. These services can take place in the person’s home or the community.

The New Options Waiver Program (NOW) and Comprehensive Supports Waiver Program (COMP) are for eligible people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities who require an intermediate care facility. NOW/COMP programs are accessed through six regional Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) field offices.

According to a report from the DBHDD, more than 7,700 families are waiting for waiver applications. The program serves more than 13,000 adults.

State Sen. Sally Harrell (D-Atlanta) said the waitlist for the NOW and COMP waiver program has reached crisis levels. The state is the target of a lawsuit. She said the waitlist is growing because there are not enough caregivers.

“We need to meet this need and pay our workers what they need to be paid,” said Harrell.

Harrell sponsored SB 198 to create an independent commission to address the workforce shortfall, measure the increasing demand, and find funds that could end this crisis.

Von Freeman is one of the state’s estimated 18,000 direct support providers (DSPs) that care for patients across Georgia. Right now DSPs get under $11/hour.

“A DSP is like a mother-sister brother. We do medical, cleaning cooking, transportation, and medical appointments. In this field, you have to have heart and passion because we’re dealing with people,” said Freeman.

Kellie Roberts said her son Chad has autism. She said some people have been on the waiting list for 20 years. Getting assigned a caregiver changed their lives. Freeman explained that as a single mom, she’s able to work and knows her son is getting specialized care

Harrell’s bill didn’t get any traction last year, but it’s ready for discussion in the upcoming 2024 legislative session.

