CHOG window-washers dress as superheroes for patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Window-washers at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia dressed up as superheroes to cheer up the patients inside on Tuesday.

Kids were also able to see and interact with the window washers.

Some of the costumes included were Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, and the Flash.

The goal? To bring smiles to the faces of young patients.

“What young child wouldn’t like to wake up and see Spider-Man stuck to the window? It really gives them momentum in the healing process and helps their experience,” said Dr. Ralph D. Turner, president of Wellstar MCG Health.

