Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

CHOG window-washers dress as superheroes for patients

CHOG window-washers
CHOG window-washers(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Window-washers at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia dressed up as superheroes to cheer up the patients inside on Tuesday.

Kids were also able to see and interact with the window washers.

Some of the costumes included were Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, and the Flash.

The goal? To bring smiles to the faces of young patients.

“What young child wouldn’t like to wake up and see Spider-Man stuck to the window? It really gives them momentum in the healing process and helps their experience,” said Dr. Ralph D. Turner, president of Wellstar MCG Health.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Mugshots released in Wrens big crime bust
Folks were lined up and hungry when the new Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 11...
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners
Daniel Gabriel Harmon
Missing man found after deputies surround home in North Augusta
Johnathan Coppinger
Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting in Aiken County
Munchies Lab
Munchies Lab gets approval to reopen in Columbia County

Latest News

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Mugshots released in Wrens big crime bust
Vernon Oliphant Jr.
Mugshot for big crime bust in Wrens
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
S.C. State students speak out on campus safety after shooting
Christmas dinosaur light show in West Point, Georgia.
Ga. family creates holiday display with 103 inflatable dinosaurs