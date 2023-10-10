Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The wife of U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, and mother of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, is accused of assaulting her 98-year-old mother, according to an incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

Deputies were called out on Sept. 29 to the Columbia Presbyterian Community Care Center at 700 Davega Drive.

According to the incident report, the executive director of the facility told deputies two medical technicians witnessed Roxanne Wilson assault her mother.

One of the technicians notified Roxanne Wilson her mother didn’t take her medicine despite the technicians’ attempts, the report claimed.

The report accused Roxanne Wilson of forcing medicine in her mother’s mouth. The report also said her mother continued to tell Roxanne Wilson she didn’t want to take her medicine.

According to the sheriff’s department’s incident report, Roxanne Wilson said, “‘[you’re] going to take this damn medicine’ and forced it into her mouth with a fork ... then began forcing water into [the mother’s] mouth until she was choking.”

Deputies were told the mother had dementia when they tried to speak to her, the report said.

The department’s incident report said Roxanne Wilson denied the assault allegations and told deputies “she never did such a thing.”

She left the community care center “without incident,” according to the report.

A statement from Franklin Fant, CEO, Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina said:

“For nearly 70 years our Presbyterian Communities team has provided quality and compassionate care to residents we’ve been honored to serve. The incidents last Friday are unfortunate. We are fully cooperating with the authorities, and we welcome a thorough investigation by law enforcement.”

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department told WIS News 10 they are continuing to investigate the case. As of Tuesday evening, no charges have been filed against Roxanne Wilson.

WIS News 10 reached out to Roxanne Wilson, her attorney and spokespeople for Rep. Joe Wilson and Attorney General Alan Wilson and did not receive a response.

