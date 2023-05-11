When will renaming ceremony happen at Fort Gordon?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A name change is pending for Fort Gordon, but when will it happen?

The post, named for a Confederate military figure, is being renamed along with U.S. military installations with Confederate-linked names. In Fort Gordon’s case, it will become Fort Eisenhower, named for the former president and World War II hero.

On Thursday, Fort Benning in western Georgia officially became Fort Moore , in honor of Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore.

A Fort Gordon spokeswoman said Thursday that the tentative date is Oct. 27 for Fort Eisenhower’s commissioning.

That’s pending approval by the secretary of the Army. The secretary’s review is set to happen in mid-June, so the date should be firmer after that.

The new name was chosen by a federal commission that put together sweeping recommendations for renaming facilities that honor Confederate figures across the military services.

Other Army posts getting new names include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett in Virginia, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

The final cost for all of its renaming recommendations will be $62.5 million, of which $21 million is for renaming Army posts.

Fort Gordon’s current name comes from Confederate Gen. John Gordon.

