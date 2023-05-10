Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Housing for Georgia’s largest military population is around the corner

Right now, plans are to turn the unused wings into 76 units for housing.
Right now, plans are to turn the unused wings into 76 units for housing.(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the housing crisis impacting our veterans. Georgia is one of five states with the highest homelessness rates in the nation.

Between 2010 and 2022, homelessness dropped by nearly 56 percent for veterans. But with rental prices climbing, many in our area are still struggling.

To make a change closer to home, two buildings at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Medical Center are about to undergo a big transformation. Right now, plans are to turn the unused wings into 76 units for housing.

We talked to two non-profits working hand-in-hand with the VA to make sure this project gets done.

More than 11 percent of Augusta’s population is made up of the military community. That’s the highest concentration in Georgia. It’s why city leaders, housing and community development, the Charlie Norwood VA, and other veteran non-profit groups are coming together to turn this historic space for those homeless in this military community.

MORE | Ga. tax revenues decline, but budget picture still bright

“These are the very veterans that protected this country, that made all the freedoms we enjoy, and they’re down on their luck,” said Craig Taylor, executive director, Solutions for Veterans.

With a big military population and VA resources at Fort Gordon and in the medical district, the need for housing is high to be close to those resources.

And being a veteran in itself increases the risk of homelessness.

Terrell Brown is the president of Garrison for Veterans. He said, “There are veterans that are returning home from war. They’re suffering from PTSD. They’re suffering from all types of issues that are service-connected.”

MORE | Aiken County administrator retiring from position

Taylor said: “They’re down on their luck. Mentally, physically, in large part due to their service, and we need to do everything in our power to help them.”

Applying for two tax credits, one historic and one low-income, they hope to apply 26 to 27 million to build this plan up. While the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center has already helped 122 veterans find housing in 2022, they want to help as many vets as they can.

Will Martin is the public affairs officer for the VA Augusta Health Care System. He said, “Community partnership is really fundamental and foundational to getting those veterans in permanent housing.”

The deadline for these tax benefits is May 18, so all of these groups are trying to get this plan through the commission next week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Aiken coroner identifies 60-year-old found dead in warehouse
Palm Beach Island
‘Nothing felt right’ at pond where teen drowned, family says
Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff under investigation by GBI after allegations
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
1 dead in Aiken abandoned building, found by friend

Latest News

Aiken man arrested in child pornography case
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
Winner announced in Aiken storm drain contest
Winner announced in Aiken storm drain contest
Caurey Rollins
‘I don’t feel safe’: Alleged victim’s mother says after teacher’s aide released