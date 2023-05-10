Housing for Georgia’s largest military population is around the corner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the housing crisis impacting our veterans. Georgia is one of five states with the highest homelessness rates in the nation.

Between 2010 and 2022, homelessness dropped by nearly 56 percent for veterans. But with rental prices climbing, many in our area are still struggling.

To make a change closer to home, two buildings at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Medical Center are about to undergo a big transformation. Right now, plans are to turn the unused wings into 76 units for housing.

We talked to two non-profits working hand-in-hand with the VA to make sure this project gets done.

More than 11 percent of Augusta’s population is made up of the military community. That’s the highest concentration in Georgia. It’s why city leaders, housing and community development, the Charlie Norwood VA, and other veteran non-profit groups are coming together to turn this historic space for those homeless in this military community.

“These are the very veterans that protected this country, that made all the freedoms we enjoy, and they’re down on their luck,” said Craig Taylor, executive director, Solutions for Veterans.

With a big military population and VA resources at Fort Gordon and in the medical district, the need for housing is high to be close to those resources.

And being a veteran in itself increases the risk of homelessness.

Terrell Brown is the president of Garrison for Veterans. He said, “There are veterans that are returning home from war. They’re suffering from PTSD. They’re suffering from all types of issues that are service-connected.”

Taylor said: “They’re down on their luck. Mentally, physically, in large part due to their service, and we need to do everything in our power to help them.”

Applying for two tax credits, one historic and one low-income, they hope to apply 26 to 27 million to build this plan up. While the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center has already helped 122 veterans find housing in 2022, they want to help as many vets as they can.

Will Martin is the public affairs officer for the VA Augusta Health Care System. He said, “Community partnership is really fundamental and foundational to getting those veterans in permanent housing.”

The deadline for these tax benefits is May 18, so all of these groups are trying to get this plan through the commission next week.

