Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Ossoff bill pushes affordable housing for military families

By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bill to help military families afford housing passed the U.S. Senate and heads to the president’s desk to become law.

Ossoff and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., led the charge to help service members living in higher-cost areas afford safe and quality housing.

“Military families shouldn’t have to worry about putting a roof over their heads while serving our nation,” Ossoff said. “I brought Democrats and Republicans together to ensure Georgia’s military families have access to affordable and quality housing.”

MORE | Ossoff bill on veteran benefits gets final congressional OK

Ossoff and Rubio’s Military Housing Affordability Act of 2022 passed as part of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which now heads to President Joe Biden to become law.

The bill will grant the secretary of defense the authority to adjust the basic allowance for housing rates where the cost of adequate housing differs more than 20% from the current rate.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Georgia State Patrol
1 dead after fatal single-car accident near Warrenton
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the latest on cold and wet weather that lies ahead...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
That’s because the Sheriff’s Office will be participating in No Shave November to benefit one...
1 dead after car chase ends in Edgefield County crash
Darius Berry
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled

Latest News

Deputies say this woman went to the Walmart on the Bobby Jones Expressway and walked up to the...
Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart checkout lane? No, deputies say
Richard Wilcox remembers his mom through a doll giveaway.
Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls
Richard Wilcox remembers his mom by doll drive
Richard Wilcox remembers his mom by doll drive
The Rev. Willie Roberts
‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday