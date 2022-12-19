Ossoff bill pushes affordable housing for military families

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bill to help military families afford housing passed the U.S. Senate and heads to the president’s desk to become law.

Ossoff and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., led the charge to help service members living in higher-cost areas afford safe and quality housing.

“Military families shouldn’t have to worry about putting a roof over their heads while serving our nation,” Ossoff said. “I brought Democrats and Republicans together to ensure Georgia’s military families have access to affordable and quality housing.”

Ossoff and Rubio’s Military Housing Affordability Act of 2022 passed as part of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which now heads to President Joe Biden to become law.

The bill will grant the secretary of defense the authority to adjust the basic allowance for housing rates where the cost of adequate housing differs more than 20% from the current rate.

