Ossoff bill on veteran benefits gets final congressional OK

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia’s veterans access their service benefits passed the U.S. Senate and heads to the president’s desk to become law.

The bipartisan bill will help clear the backlog of veterans’ records requests necessary to access the service benefits they earned.

The White House is working to raise awareness about the PACT Act, signed into law in August. It expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Roughly 2,500 Department of Veterans Affairs claims filed so far are from veterans who say they are terminally ill.

The VA began processing claims Monday and will be able to finalize decisions beginning Jan. 1

The administration says it is prioritizing cases for those with terminal illness.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.