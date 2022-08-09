Richmond County moves forward with inmate medical contract
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee of the Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s renewal with Wellpath for Richmond County inmate medical care.
The approval came as part of a consent motion with no discussion. It must still be approved by the commission.
Commissioner John Clarke, who leads the Public Safety Committee, emphasized the importance of mental health, justifying a funding increase with the renewal.
Wellpath is a private company that handles health care at more than 500 correctional facilities including Richmond County’s jail.
