Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County moves forward with inmate medical contract

Charles B Webster Detention Center
Charles B Webster Detention Center(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee of the Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s renewal with Wellpath for Richmond County inmate medical care.

The approval came as part of a consent motion with no discussion. It must still be approved by the commission.

Commissioner John Clarke, who leads the Public Safety Committee, emphasized the importance of mental health, justifying a funding increase with the renewal.

Wellpath is a private company that handles health care at more than 500 correctional facilities including Richmond County’s jail.

I-TEAM | Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Anyone with information on these three is urged to call 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.
These suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Body found in Augusta Canal, investigated as suspicious death

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
WATCH: Graham, McMaster speak on Inflation Reduction Act
Hospital
Feds refuse Georgia’s bid to bypass HealthCare.gov gateway
Paine College, Augusta, Ga.
Paine College chief hails cyber funding boost for HBCUs
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams proposing $1 billion in new spending, no tax hike