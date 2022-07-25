Submit Photos/Videos
East Georgia State gets grant to help adult learners

East Georgia State College
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - East Georgia State College recently received an $18,000 grant from the University System of Georgia to help adult learners finish their associate degrees.

Adult learners, students 25 years of age and older, often face challenges when trying to complete their degree. These challenges can include family obligations, financial obstacles, and doubts related to their academic self-efficacy.

MORE | CSRA schools adjust bus routes, start times to avoid snags

The college plans to use the grants to implement the Adult Learners Program to mitigate these challenges and help these students complete their associate degrees.

The program will focus on the recruitment and retention of former and new adult learners.

Dr. Thomas Caiazzo will serve as the adult learners coordinator for the program.

“I will do everything that I can to accommodate these students and promise them they will be treated in a respectful manner,” Caiazzo said. “I look forward to having these students back in our classes and supporting their academic journey.”

Dr. David Chevalier, associate vice president for academic affairs at EGSC, said: “This grant will help us with recruiting and providing opportunities to adult learners including first generation college students to attend college and earn a college degree.”

