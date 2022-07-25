CSRA schools adjust bus routes, start times to avoid snags

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After experiencing delays last year in bus service for students to and from school, districts are making some tweaks this year in Richmond and Columbia counties.

Richmond County

In Richmond County, school start and end times have been adjusted to improve bus routes and ensure students arrive at school and home on time, the school district said Monday.

Not all elementary schools will have the same start and end times. They are in two main groups, with the school day lasting either from 7:25 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. or 8:20 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

High schools will also be in two groups, with the school day also lasting either from 7:25 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. or 8:20 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

For middle schools and a couple of the K-8 schools, the school day will be from 9:20 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.

The school day at magnet schools will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

The school day at the special schools varies by school.

To see the start and end times for each school, visit https://www.rcboe.org/Page/78161.

Students attending elementary schools will return on Aug. 4. Students in K-8, middle, high, magnet schools and eSchool will begin class Aug. 8.

Open house for elementary and K-8 schools will be Aug. 2 from noon to 6 p.m., and open house for middle and high schools will be on Aug. 3 from noon to 6 p.m.

Columbia County

More than 300 school bus drivers took to the roadways and will continue doing to Tuesday to begin testing routes ahead of the new school year, which starts Aug. 4.

The district has launched several changes designed to reduce travel time for school bus riders by 10-20 minutes across the district.

To ensure that school buses depart school campus safely and on time each day, middle and high school students will be dismissed five minutes earlier. Middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. and high school students will be dismissed at 2:40 p.m.

The district said Monday that buses will take priority over other traffic on school campuses. All traffic, to include car lines and student drivers, will be held until all school buses have departed.

In an effort to help students and staff find buses faster and more efficiently, they’ll be labeled with route numbers instead of bus numbers.

Middle and high school students will have more “depot stops” to maximize efficiency for school buses picking up students in condensed, highly populated neighborhoods. Finding school bus route information should be easier by using the “Find My Bus Stop” section of every school’s website.

Parents can sign up for the Edulog Lite School Bus Tracker App, to track school buses along their routes in real time. Parents and students can set alert zones for a specific school and surrounding neighborhoods to receive notifications when their bus arrives in that area. Parents and/or legal guardians will be provided with a school-specific district registration code, via email and by physical letter on or after the first day of school. Learn how to use the app at www.ccboe.net/transportation/.

