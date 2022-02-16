Georgia imposes poultry rules to keep bird flu out of state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid a bird flu outbreak in other states, Georgia is enacting some restrictions to keep the virus from reaching here.

There have been no cases of avian influenza identified in commercial or domestic poultry in Georgia.

However, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been identified in commercial poultry operations and a backyard flock in Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

And a wild duck in South Carolina was found in January to have the Eurasian H5 type of highly pathogenic avian influenza .

To keep the problem from reaching the Peach State, the Georgia Department of Agriculture on Wednesday suspended all exhibitions, shows, sales including at flea markets and auctions, swaps and meets involving birds in the state.

Good biosecurity practices are the best defense against infection, the agency said. The virus spreads easily from wild bird droppings and can be carried into commercial flocks on the feet of workers or on equipment.

It said poultry producers must take the following measures to protect their flocks:

Move all poultry with outside access indoors.

Implement strict biosecurity.

Monitor flocks for clinical signs consistent with avian influenza — silence, not eating or drinking, discolored combs and feet, and sudden death.

Anyone with concerns about about avian influenza in birds should call the 770-766-6850 or visit https://www.gapoultrylab.org/avian-influenza-hotline.

Migratory wild birds — like the duck in South Carolina — often carry strains of avian influenza, but they’re often low pathogenic, which means they don’t kill the birds. Sometimes those strains can get into domestic flocks and mutate into more deadly viruses.

The H5N1 now spreading from wild birds is already highly pathogenic, which means it’s deadly from the start.

Health officials say no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S. and the disease doesn’t present an immediate public health concern. The virus can spread from infected birds to people but such infections are rare and haven’t led to sustained outbreaks among humans.

