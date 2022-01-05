Advertisement

South Carolina’s second earthquake of 2022 reported in Midlands

South Carolina earthquake
South Carolina earthquake((Source: AP))
By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - Another earthquake was reported in the South Carolina midlands early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the most recent quake was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Elgin. It comes two days after the first earthquake reported in 2022 for the Palmetto State.

Wednesday’s quake measured a 2.57 magnitude. It’s the ninth earthquake in the area since Dec. 27, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

Recent earthquakes reported in South Carolina
Recent earthquakes reported in South Carolina((Source: South Carolina DNR))
Date & TimeLocationMagnitude
Dec. 27, 2:18 p.m.3.1 miles SSW of Lugoff3.30
Dec. 27, 5:38 p.m.3.7 miles SSW of Lugoff2.52
Dec. 27, 6:22 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.13
Dec. 27, 10:03 p.m.4.3 miles SE of Elgin1.74
Dec. 29, 4:12 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.29
Dec. 30, 7:11 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.51
Dec. 30, 2:11 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.41
Monday, 5:49 a.m.3.1 miles E of Elgin2.70

