Give these furry friends a warm home just for the holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No one should be alone for the holidays, and that’s the mission of Augusta Animal Services this Thanksgiving.

The shelter says they have plenty of dogs and cats that would love to cuddle up and maybe eat a little turkey, this holiday season.

From November 19-22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can pick up any animal at Augusta Animal Services shelter to foster and shelter through the 29th. You can return the pet on the 28th or 29th between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., or if you can adopt them!

The shelter hopes that most animals will find their forever homes, but if not, they can at least feel some love for the holidays.

If you’re interested, stop by the shelter at 4164 Mack Lane. If you have children or another pet, you should bring them along to and make sure everyone gets along with the new pet. Anyone is encouraged to foster a pet, even if you live outside of Richmond County.

The shelter will also provide supplies for the pet during the foster time if needed.

Here’s a look at some of the furry friends you can bring home for the holidays!:

Autoplay Caption

And a heads up, if you do plan to adopt your foster pet, here’s what is included in the adoption fee:

Feline distemper combination vaccination (for cats)

A general de-worming medication (for cats and dogs)

Micro-chipping with lifetime registration (for cats and dogs)

Parvo/distemper vaccination (for dogs)

Kennel cough vaccination (for dogs)

Rabies vaccination (for cats and dogs)

Sterilization (spay or neuter- for cats and dogs)

Heart worm testing (for dogs)

You can call 706-790-6836 if you have any adoption questions.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.