Mother speaks out on child’s assault at Aiken daycare

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details after an Aiken daycare worker is charged with assaulting a 3-year-old. We’re now hearing from the mother of the child who says she wants the word out to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

She shared this photo with us Thursday. She said that her son left the Sunshine House on Summerwood Way in Aiken with this knot on his head back on October 21st.

Sunshine House alleged abuse (WRDW)

Wednesday authorities arrested and charged 22-year-old D’aja Brown with unlawful neglect in the case. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this at the Sunshine House.

It’s a scary call for any mother to get.

“The daycare called me and said that Mason had fell and hit his head on the shelf,” said Ashana Odom, mother of Mason. “I asked them if he was ok and did I need to come get him and what’s going on. Did he cry? She told me that he’s fine and that they kept him up from nap time and he had a knot on his head so they gave him ice.”

Odom was working that day and sent her sister to pick up her 3-year-old son from the Sunshine House in Aiken. That’s when she was sent the picture.

“There’s no way that he hit his head on the shelf that cause a knot that big,” she said.

Odom went back to the daycare and asked to see the video of what exactly happened. The story the daycare originally told her didn’t match up.

“She grabbed him by his arm, said something in his ear, after she finished she still had him by his arm and threw him up against the edge of the table and that’s how the knot was on his head,” she said.

Now 22-year-old D’aja Brown is charged with with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. The day cares’ director told police Brown was placed on administrative leave and was fired the next day, according to the Sunshine House. Brown worked with them for less than 60 days.

“She just threw my child up against the table and she had no care in the world. She just took him by his arm and threw him and just didn’t care,” she said.

This isn’t the first time this daycare has been in the spotlight. Back in May of 2019, a Sunshine House employee in Aiken was charged with five counts of unlawful conduct towards a child after the employee allegedly hit and dropped children.

“It’s horrible and I just hope its not happening to anybody else’s child that’s going to the Sunshine House,” she said.

The Sunshine House says it can’t release the video for privacy reasons. We did ask about the hiring process. We’re told all company policies were followed prior to hiring D’aja Brown including a background check.

