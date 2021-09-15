Wifi on Wheels rolls out in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week Richmond County is rolling out its WiFi on Wheels program. Right now there are 14 buses spread out across the county to help bring internet access to students at home.

Students won’t be getting on these buses, but they will be able to work around them in a car or in their homes if they live close enough. The districts says this is all about making sure students have equal opportunity.

“But I’ll be excited whenever the internet is as accessible as electricity and water so that all students have the same capabilities,” said Dr. Melinda Cobb, Associate Superintendent of Academic Services.

Wifi on Wheels is all about equality.

“Students will be able to come to the bus within about 400 feet to access the internet and be able to do homework, research whatever it is that they would like to be able to use that internet for to help close the internet gap,” she said.

The district selected the 14 areas where there are a large number of students and families say they do not have access to the internet.

Wifi on Wheels goes hand in hand with their one-to-one technology plan. They expect to have laptops for each student by December. They have started handing out devices for all high school students then working down to elementary.

“Through our ESPLOTs to make sure every student has a device that was a critical first step and the next step is trying to help make sure we have equity across the entire school system so that each student can access the internet at home students and families and so that’s what we want to try to do,” she said.

A lot of this is thanks to the volunteered bus drivers.

“We work with our transportation department to see who is willing to take on this additional task and additional duty, of course they’re compensated and they are happy to be able to drive the buses out into the community for this project,” she said.

The buses will be in these 14 neighborhoods Monday through Thursday after school from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

(WRDW)

And if your neighborhood does not have internet access the district says to let your principal know that way the district and your school can work together to bring your students the access they need.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.