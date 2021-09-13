Advertisement

Richmond County schools announce Wi-Fi schedule, locations

The school year has now fully begun in Richmond County.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System will operate 14 specially equipped buses to provide wireless internet access to students who lack broadband service at home.

This will help them complete homework and participate in virtual learning if their school needs to go to a learn-from-home schedule.

MORE | COVID-19 vaccine for children may be ready by October, experts say

The program, WiFi on Wheels, will be available in neighborhoods Monday through Thursday each week. Students will be able to take advantage of the access point within 500 feet of the bus.

Launched in 2020, the buses will again support students by extending internet access beyond school buildings and hours.

The locations and times are:

  • The Creeks off Gordon Highway near Highland Avenue, 5-7 p.m.
  • Cedar Grove near Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway, 5-7 p.m.
  • Oak Point office on Oak Street, 5-7 p.m.
  • Regency Village behind Regency Mall, 5-7 p.m.
  • Carr Street off Telfair past Lamar Milledge Elementary, 5-7 p.m.
  • Dogwood Terrace on Old Savannah Road near Gordon Highway, 5-7 p.m.
  • Salem Arms, Windsor Spring and Rosier roads, 5-7 p.m.
  • Village Marie Apartments off Deans Bridge Road near Georgetown, 5-7 p.m.
  • Augusta Manor off Mike Padgett Highway, 5-7 p.m.
  • Magnolia Park near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road, 5-7 p.m.
  • Castle Pines mobile home park off Mike Padgett Highway, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Travis Road and James Drive near Diamond Lakes Elementary, 5-7 p.m.
  • Highview Court near Old McDuffie Road, 5-7 p.m.
  • Butler Creek near Phinizy Road, 5-7 p.m.

Any changes to the bus schedule will be updated on our website at https://rcboe.info/WIFIStops.

