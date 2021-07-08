Pelicans Ride Big First Inning to 7-5 Victory

North Augusta, SC - Despite a 52-minute rain delay in the bottom of the third inning, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) took care of the GreenJackets on Wednesday night. They scored four runs in the first inning, thanks to four walks, and a three-run home run from Matt Mervis (5). They’d hang on after a four-run eighth inning for the Jackets, by a final of 7-5.

The GreenJackets scored their first run of the game on a RBI single in the first inning from Landon Stephens to make it 4-1.

After the hour delay, the Pelicans came out and got a home run from Jordan Nwogu (3). He extended the Pelican lead to 5-1. Zach Seipel settled down to go three innings on the mound, allowing just one run out of the bullpen.

In the eighth inning, the Pelicans added two more runs. A home run from Jacob Wetzel (4) along with an RBI double from Jonathan Sierra make it 7-1.

Augusta struck four times in the eighth inning though. RBIs from Willie Carter and Stephen Paolini, along with a costly Myrtle Beach error got Augusta back in the game. They loaded the bases with the score at 7-5 but couldn’t score to tie the game.

Bailey Reid earned his fourth save of the year going 1.1 innings to give Myrtle Beach the win. The Jackets brought the tying run to the plate, but could not execute.

