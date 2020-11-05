Advertisement

Why CSRA voters may get a chance to ‘cure’ their rejected ballot

Person drops mail in USPS drop box
Person drops mail in USPS drop box(WVLT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Precincts across the country have been experiencing all kinds of delays while counting ballots, including local offices in the two-state region.

And some of those ballots have problems, slowing down the process further.

The most common mistake in Richmond County is failure to sign the ballot. Another problem is signing with a signature that doesn’t match what’s on file.

Election officials say a ballot is only truly rejected if it was received late. Your vote doesn’t count if that happens.

MORE | With 90,735 votes still out, Georgia election officials focus on getting it right

In Richmond County, out of 27,000 mail-in ballots, 140 were rejected because they were either flagged or received late.

And while that’s around half of a percentage point of votes, every single vote counts.

You may get a chance to fix some ballot problems. It’s a process some states call ballot curing.

“Maybe they clearly bubbled in a bubble, but drug their arm,” said Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey.

In a case like this, voters may get a notice from election workers so they can correct the problem.

“We can make that right and count their ballot,” Bailey said.

If you get notice that your ballot had a mistake, you have until offices close Friday to correct that mistake and get your vote counted.

Mail-in ballots also have slowed down the process across the river in South Carolina.

Aiken County election workers counted thousands of mail-in ballots, then when they finished counting, they had to go back and recount a couple hundred for accuracy.

They also experienced other issues like recovering voting data from a lost thumb drive. But Aiken County officials say every vote has been counted now.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With 90,735 votes still out, Georgia election officials focus on getting it right

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
As ballot counting continues in numerous counties throughout Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there are about 90,735 ballots still outstanding.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

News

Augusta incumbent concedes in DA race as ballots are counted

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris, Ciara Cummings and Steve Byerly
The race for the Augusta-area district attorney appears to come to an end.

News

How will the presidential race shake out? Play with this simulator to explore outcomes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As the 2020 Presidential Election hinges on six states finishing the tabulation of outstanding absentee and early votes, we’re getting a look at what could happen next.

Latest News

News

Georgia’s elections chief says 200,000 ballots remain to be counted

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia’s secretary of state, who’s in charge of elections in the state, plans a news conference this morning amid delays, confusion and technical glitches in the state’s still incomplete vote-counting.

News

ELECTION 2020: After Biden takes Wisconsin, presidential race could hinge on Georgia

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Several battleground states — including Georgia — have yet to be called in the presidential race that may not likely have a winner for several days.

News

Original DA in Arbery slaying case loses re-election bid

Updated: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:35 AM EST
|
By Staff
Voters have ousted the district attorney who oversaw the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

News

Loeffler, Warnock heading to Ga. Senate runoff in January

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:27 PM EST
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The race to fill the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson is headed for a January runoff that could feed into the balance of power equation in the U.S. Senate.

News

Sen. Lindsey Graham defeats Jaime Harrison for fourth term

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM EST
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate in his closely-watched and expensive race.

News

Voting extended at a Richmond County precinct

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Voting time at a Richmond County precinct have been extended after issues early Tuesday morning.