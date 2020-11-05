With 90,735 votes still out, Georgia election officials focus on getting it right

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - As ballot counting continues in numerous counties throughout Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there are about 90,735 ballots still outstanding.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” Raffensperger said late Wednesday in a statement. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

Raffensperger said these security measures are in place to secure the vote and increase public confidence in the electoral process:

Absentee drop boxes were locked at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, preventing illegal voting or potential fraud.

Surveillance cameras monitored drop boxes at all times.

A state monitor is in the room with Fulton County for all counts and the public is welcome to observe any county as an added layer of transparency.

A pre-certification audit will provide additional confidence that the votes were accurately counted.

“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

His statements came hours after a news conference Wednesday where he praised his team of elections officials across the state for performing an election in the middle of a pandemic.

“Thank you to every election official who met every struggle, and every challenge. In the middle of a pandemic, it was tough, and we overcame all the challenges,” Raffensperger said.

But with President Donald Trump calling for an end to “voting,” Raffensperger was asked about the integrity and counting of the outstanding ballots.

“We’re saying that every legal ballot will be counted in Georgia because that’s our process,” Raffensperger said. “We follow state law.”

Meanwhile, Raffensperger singled out Richmond County as one of the counties that were current with absentee ballots as they began to be tabulated, but a large influx put them behind.

“The state election board gave the counties the authority that they could begin the process of scanning the absentee ballots, which is very helpful so I know that down to Muskogee County and Richmond County,” Raffensperger said. “They were really current with everything they had received, but then all of a sudden, we also had additional ballots come in on Monday and then Tuesday, so they’re being dropped in. So they had to, they had to scan those. And so they’ll be getting that as soon as they can, but it is a two-page ballot. It just takes longer to get those ready for the scanning process.”

