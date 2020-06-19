Advertisement

Clemson Athletics COVID-19 Update

(WRDW)
By Clemson Tigers
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Thus far in the month of June, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 315 tests for COVID-19 with a total of 28 positive results.

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms. 

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.

More information about steps individuals should take if they test positive or have known exposure is available on the University’s website at www.clemson.edu/coronavirus, and detailed instructions on notification procedures will continue to be updated on that site.

