How to protect your health, bank account as summer heats up

AUGUSTA, Ga. - As temperatures rise, the health dangers rise, too.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness. When your body overheats, you can experience heat exhaustion. You might sweat a lot and your pulse will get faster. If it’s not treated, heat exhaustion can develop into heat stroke, which may require a medical professional to administer immediate aid.

The CDC estimates more than 700 people die in the U.S. yearly from heat-related illnesses, and more than 9,000 are hospitalized. Children, pregnant women, adults, outdoor workers and the elderly are at higher risk for heat-related injuries.

Working in extreme heat can lead to serious consequences so safety guidelines should be followed by employers.

Risk control experts from Travelers, a workers’ compensation insurance provider, have a few steps businesses can take to reduce heat stroke.

Those steps include providing workers with plenty of water, rest breaks in cool areas and allowing time for employees to get used to high heat. Employers can also provide clothing that helps keep employees cool.

The symptoms of heat-related illness that are important to recognize:

Dizziness

Weakness

Headache

Blurred vision

Nausea

Heavy sweating

Travelers Insurance risk expert Torey McLaren says it’s not only outdoor workers that are exposed to the summer heat.

“A lot of times we just assume workers who are outside are exposed to extreme heat, but also, it’s those indoor environments as well,” McLaren said. “And especially down South Carolina in the summer. Just a lot of places do not have air conditioning or a lot of work tasks involve more intense labor and also indoor environments you have machinery that can contribute to the heat,”

For more tools and resources to prevent heat exhaustion click here.

Power-saving tips

As Georgians continue to weather the high summer heat, Georgia Power aims to help its customers minimize the impact of the higher temperatures on electric bills and provide easy ways to save around the house:

Set it for the season – Set the thermostat to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use.

Change the air filter and unblock air vents – Change standard air filters once a month, or pleated filters once every three months. A clogged filter makes your AC work harder, increases wear on your unit, and uses more energy. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to allow free air flow.

Keep the heat out – Close your curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to reduce extra heat caused by direct sunlight.

Wash clothes cold – Wash full loads of clothes with cold water and avoid over-drying. Also, clean the lint trap before every load to increase efficiency.

Fire up the grill – Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves. Also consider the slow cooker or microwave.

Fill your fridge – Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.

Avoid phantom energy loss – Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Programs to help Georgia Power customers manage energy bills this summer:

Free online energy checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit //www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

Home Energy Improvement Program – The Home Energy Improvement Program helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy saving improvements. Learn more at //www.GeorgiaPower.com/HomeImprovements

Energy Assistance for Savings & Efficiency Program – The EASE Program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at //www.GeorgiaPower.com/EASE

