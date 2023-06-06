Man in wheelchair killed by vehicle in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred Saturday.

It happened on Deans Bridge Road at Ridge Road.

John Cummings, 63, of the 2500 block of Dover Street, was struck by a vehicle while riding his power wheelchair on Deans Bridge Road.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday at 6:46 p.m.

No autopsy is scheduled.

The deadly crash was among several across the region in the span of three days.

The others included:

A 4-year-old after a Friday afternoon crash in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:26 p.m. on private property near the 200 block of Belfast Avenue. Troopers say a 2020 Dodge pickup was traveling south on the property when it struck the girl standing on the property. The driver of the Dodge was not injured. The Orangeburg County coroner identified the victim as Lorelei Klopp of Belfast Avenue.

On Saturday night, one person was killed in a car accident on Fort Motte Road at Dillon Court, about eight miles north of Calhoun. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup truck ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment, causing the truck to flip. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Batesburg man died after an all-terrain vehicle accident in Aiken County. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables has identified the victim as 23-year-old Dyrth R. Fulmer. Ables said the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on private property on Holder Road near Hadden Road a few miles southeast of Monetta. According to the coroner, the accident happened when Fulmer lost control of the ATV, a CanAm BRP side by side, after hitting a slight embankment and flipping over while traveling north on Holder Road.

