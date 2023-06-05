Submit Photos/Videos
SRS to conduct active-shooter preparation exercise this week

By Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As concern grows about mass shootings, the Savannah River Site joins organizations across the region holding drills to prepare in the event of an active shooter.

The Savannah River Site Emergency Response Organization will conduct an exercise in A Area, behind the SRS badge office on Road 1, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Simulated firearms will be used and emergency vehicles may be seen leaving as part of the exercise.

In the event of an actual emergency, the exercise will be suspended, and notifications will be made to employees and the media.

Although many of these types of drills have been going on for years, they’ve gained urgency for many organizations due to mass shootings at places ranging from schools to medical facilities.

A little over a couple of weeks ago, a multi-agency active shooter drill was held at the former Southside Elementary School in Augusta as part of the StrongAugusta initiative. It was part of a plan originally conceived for Augusta in 2019.

The concern for schools is so high that Georgia lawmakers passed legislation requiring every public school to complete an active shooter drill by Oct. 1 of each year.

