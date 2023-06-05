Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police

Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.(Viewer Submission)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A children’s choir that traveled to Washington D.C. to visit the U.S. Capitol were interrupted when they started singing the national anthem.

The Rushingbrook Children’s Choir were singing when they were told to stop.

According to the choir’s director David Rashbach, the choir was towards the end when an office person told them to stop the performance.

However, according to a tweet from Speaker Kevin McCarthy the school received permission to sing from his office.

Rasbach said after the choir stopped singing, he went to Capitol Police and asked what was the problem with them performing.

According to Rasbach, the person told him ‘this is considered an act of demonstration and we do not allow demonstrations inside the Capitol.’ To this Rasbach told the person they were not demonstrating, but singing the national anthem.

The guidelines for conducting an event listed on the Capitol Police website mentions musical presentations are allowed in certain locations and they are not considered demonstrations.

“Musical presentations are not considered “demonstrations,” however, can be permitted in the Upper Senate Park. On weekends, musical presentations are also allowed on the West Front as long as Congress is not in session. Musical presentations are to be small in scale events, such as school band presentations.”

Capitol Police later issued a statement apologizing for the interruption and stated they were unaware the performance had been approved.

“Although popup demonstrations and musical performances are not allowed in the U.S. Capitol without the proper approval, due to a miscommunication, the U.S Capitol Police were not aware that the Speaker’s Office had approved this performance. We apologize to the choir for this miscommunication that impacted their beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner and their visit to Capitol Hill.”

United State Capitol Police

Rep. Timmons also responded to the situation and stated the S.C. delegation is offering to cover all of their expenses to return to the Capitol to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The choir was invited to perform the national anthem live on FOX Carolina on Monday, June 5.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Gunfire brings deputies to Midnight Pass in Aiken County
Units 1-4 at Plant Vogtle, January 2023.
Georgia Power customers worry about rate hike due Plant Vogtle
Courtney Chanel Jones, 29.
Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigating deadly shooting in Thomson