Golden Harvest feeds college students with new partnership

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank serves 25 surrounding counties and for the first time, a new partnership with East Georgia State College is allowing them to serve a new group.

The food bank is partnering with East Georgia State College to open a new food pantry on its campus.

In the past, the college’s food pantry has been on a donation basis.

Now this partnership will allow them to get food directly from Golden Harvest to serve their students.

Matthew Enfinger, the neighbor advocate with Golden Harvest, says having access to a pantry on their home campus will make it easier for the many students battling food insecurity.

“Students on college and university campuses are a population that are susceptible to food insecurity, and I would go even further to say they are sometimes overlooked so we are really excited to see what this will do and how this will service those students facing food insecurity,” said Enfinger.

They will cut the ribbon on the new pantry on Thursday.

Enfinger says they are hopeful this will pave the way for them to collaborate with and establish pantries on other college and university campuses in the area.

