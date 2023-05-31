Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia medical marijuana dispensaries now offer nasal spray

Medical marijuana dispensaries now offering nasal spray
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One month after the grand opening of the first two medical cannabis dispensaries in Georgia, the company that owns the stores is now offering a new type of product – a nasal spray.

“The way that it’s dispensed is through your nose,” said Holly Chapman, general manager of Trulieve Medical Marijuana Dispensary’s Marietta location.

The spray, by the manufacturer Momenta, has the same dose of THC as the oil already offered in the store, but there is more of the product in each bottle.

“It’s a 1500 mg bottle, and each spray is 5 mg of THC,” Chapman said.

Only those with a Georgia-issued low THC oil registry card can buy the spray. At $120 a bottle, it’s not cheap, but since the body quickly absorbs the nasal spray, it’s becoming a practical alternative, especially for seizure patients.

“Some of our patients have reported feeling the onset of a seizure, and this is when they would grab this product,” said Chapman.

At the store’s grand opening last month, parents of cannabis oil patients told Atlanta News First that it was worth their years of lobbying lawmakers.

“We’ve heard so many stories, honestly,” said Chapman. “It’s emotional even for our staff because you see patients who have been waiting for years, and they literally feel like we’re saving their lives now. I mean it’s amazing just to see everyone so happy about this.”

Trulieve has a second Georgia location in Macon. The company is planning to open three more stores in the state this summer in Columbus, Newnan, and Pooler.

