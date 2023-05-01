Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Windy and sunny with below average highs to start the month of May. Mostly dry outlook for the week ahead.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying breezy this evening into tonight with clear skies. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect until 8PM Tuesday night. Temperatures will be cool tonight and drop to the upper 40s by early Tuesday. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph overnight.

Breezy to windy conditions continues Tuesday with sunny skies and cooler than average temperatures. Morning lows will start off about 10 degrees below average in the middle to upper 40s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the west at 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30-35 mph.

Wind will be gusting 30-35 mph over the next few days.
Wind will be gusting 30-35 mph over the next few days.(WRDW)

Sunshine continues Wednesday, but it will be another fairly breezy day. Cooler than average temperatures will continue with morning lows will be in the middle 40s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 12 to 18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Dry weather continues Thursday, and winds will finally subside. Morning lows will be on the chilly side for Star Wars Day (May 4th) with morning lows in the middle 40s, afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s.

A few more clouds will show up Friday, but staying dry with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers will be possible Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Keep it here for updates during the week.

