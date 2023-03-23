Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. comptroller general resigning after accounting error

FILE - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present...
FILE - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present to his new Chief of Staff James Holly during his introduction at the Budget and Control Board meeting, Aug. 13, 2009, in Columbia, S.C. Pressure is mounting for Eckstrom after a $3.5B accounting error. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)(Mary Ann Chastain | AP)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom is resigning.

Eckstrom had recently been under scrutiny over a $3.5 billion error by unintentionally exaggerating the state’s cash position by double counting the money sent to colleges and universities.

In Eckstrom’s resignation letter to Gov. Henry McMaster, he said in part:

I have never taken service to the state I love or the jobs to which I have been elected lightly, endeavoring to work with my colleagues, from constitutional officers to members of the General Assembly, to be a strong defender of the taxpayer and a good steward of their hard-earned dollars.

You can read the full letter below:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County patrol car TikTok
The story behind viral video of Richmond County patrol car
Evans Middle School in Georgia
7 Evans Middle School students charged with possession
Stevens Creek Elementary, Martinez, Ga.
2 teachers investigated over how they got students’ attention
Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
2 women in hospital after separate shootings in Richmond County

Latest News

Weather
A look at today's weather and what's ahead for the weekend
Richmond County patrol car TikTok
The story behind viral video of Richmond County patrol car
Viral video
A deeper look at story behind viral video of Richmond County cop car
This is a past Rock Fore! Dough.
Rock Fore! Dough completes lineup for annual golf week concert