CDC: 12 cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming reported in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly fungal infection is spreading at an alarming rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Georgia, 12 cases of Candida auris were detected according to officials.

Candida auris (C. auris), an emerging fungus considered an urgent antimicrobial resistance (AR) threat, spread at an alarming rate in U.S. healthcare facilities in 2020-2021, according to data from CDC published in @AnnalsofIM. https://t.co/2GWYzWd0lj pic.twitter.com/n2JEIQLDjS — CDC (@CDCgov) March 21, 2023

Atlanta News First spoke with Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum, whose studies focus on fungus.

According to Dr. Ghannoum, the spread of C. Auris is mostly in hospitals or nursing homes, but it is very difficult to treat.

“It could be resistant to all antifungals we have approved in the market,” he said.

According to the CDC, C. Auris causes severe illness in hospitalized patients and in some cases, it can spread to the bloodstream and cause serious invasive infections.

Candida auris, a deadly fungus, saw a steady increase in US healthcare facilities in 2020-21. Read more about the rise of C. auris, a top #AntimicrobialResistance threat in the US.



Read more: https://t.co/2GWYzWdyaR pic.twitter.com/4rCmF67kPX — CDC (@CDCgov) March 23, 2023

“It’s difficult to identify, you need to take a blood sample or from the wound and you need to do tests,” Dr. Ghannoum said.

The fungus is spread from person to person contact or contact with a contaminated surface.

But Dr. Ghannoum pointed out, if you’re relatively healthy, you shouldn’t panic.

“Healthy people usually don’t have that, it is really a disease of the sick or immunocompromised patients,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.