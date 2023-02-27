Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Advanced voting begins for special election in Richmond County

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Advanced voting for the special election for School Board District 6 and the mayor and council race in the city of Blythe has officially started.

Voters can head to the Municipal Building, 535 Telfair Street, Augusta, Ga. to cast their ballot for the March 21 election.

Dates and Times:

  • Feb. 27 - March 3: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • March 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • March 6 - March 10: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • March 11: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • March 13 to March 17: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Richmond County Board of Elections has started to mail absentee ballots. You can apply until March 10. For more information call (708) 821- 2340 or email richmondelections@augustaga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket
All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Orangeburg County crash
If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
If you’re looking for festival fun, head to the mall for Augusta Fest

Latest News

Monday marks the start of week six in the Murdaugh double murder trial.
Defense rests case Monday in Murdaugh trial; jury to visit Moselle property
Crime
How a local mom is helping others affected by deadly violence
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Defense likely to rest its case by end of day in Murdaugh trial
Even if it’s never happened to you, it’s easy to imagine what it must be like to lose a...
What the Tech: Find a phone with a click of a button