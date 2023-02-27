Advanced voting begins for special election in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Advanced voting for the special election for School Board District 6 and the mayor and council race in the city of Blythe has officially started.

Voters can head to the Municipal Building, 535 Telfair Street, Augusta, Ga. to cast their ballot for the March 21 election.

Dates and Times:

Feb. 27 - March 3: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 6 - March 10: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 11: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 13 to March 17: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Richmond County Board of Elections has started to mail absentee ballots. You can apply until March 10. For more information call (708) 821- 2340 or email richmondelections@augustaga.gov.

