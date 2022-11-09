Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in the attorney general election against Incumbent Republican Chris Carr.

“It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for Attorney General. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” said Jordan in a news release. “My decision to run for Attorney General was never about me, but about serving and protecting the people of this state.”

“It was about keeping our communities safe, and ensuring our young people have the opportunity to grow old instead of falling victim to senseless acts of gun violence.”

As of Wednesday morning, Jordan had earned 1,814,224 votes. Jordan received 47% to Carr’s 52%.

“We may not have received the results we were hoping for last night, but the work is far from over. It is now more important than ever that we continue to support and elect leaders who will prioritize the health and safety of Georgia families,” said Jordan.

She raised 3.6 million dollars toward her campaign.

“May we never lose hope for a better tomorrow and a better Georgia,” she said.

Jordan made history in 2017 when she flipped a Republican-held seat and ended a GOP supermajority in the Georgia State Senate. Jordan was the first woman to be a major party’s nominee for Georgia Attorney General.

