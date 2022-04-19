Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia spa shooter expected in court Tuesday to learn trial date

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Convicted spa shooter Robert Aaron Long is due back in court.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to return to a Fulton County courtroom Tuesday to learn his trial date in the case of killing four people at two Atlanta spas last year.

Long is already serving four consecutive life sentences without parole for killing four other people and injuring one at a massage parlor in Cherokee County. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says her team is seeking the death penalty and pursuing hate crime charges.

The motion hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL.

