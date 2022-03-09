AU Health offers preventive antibody treatment against COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health is offering a new COVID prevention treatment for high-risk patients.

It’s the only medical facility in the region to offer Evusheld, which is administered in two shots, one immediately after the other.

AU Health says it’s ideal for the 3 percent of the people in the United States who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. It’s also good for people who are allergic to the COVID vaccine, according to Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer and vice president of AU Health.

Evusheld recently received emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. It consists of two types of manufactured antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“These antibodies are similar to what the body naturally makes to fight a COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer and vice president of AU Health. “By providing them in advance of an infection, Evusheld can help prevent an infection or give the body a head start in fighting off a COVID-19 infection.”

The treatment should provide three to six months of protection.

It works differently than a vaccine. A vaccine trains the body’s immune system to recognize and fight an infection when it encounters a virus. A monoclonal antibody acts like antibodies made by the immune system to fight an infection.

Patients are eligible to get Evusheld if they are:

Age 12 years or older.

Weigh at least 88 pounds.

Not currently infected with or recently exposed to COVID-19.

Immunocompromised due to a health condition or immunosuppressant medication.

