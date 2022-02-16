Longtime Jefferson County Commissioner H.G. ‘Tommy’ New dies

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jefferson County Commissioner H.G. “Tommy” New passed away Wednesday, according to officials.

The District 4 commissioner died just after noon, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners.

New served on the board for more than 42 years, also serving as chairman for a term.

He was an active member of the Louisville United Methodist Church and participated in the prison ministry program for more than 34 years.

The Navy veteran was a semi-retired forester.

“The Board of Commissioners ask that you keep Commissioner Tommy New’s family in your prayers,” the news release stated.

