Longtime Jefferson County Commissioner H.G. ‘Tommy’ New dies
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jefferson County Commissioner H.G. “Tommy” New passed away Wednesday, according to officials.
The District 4 commissioner died just after noon, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners.
New served on the board for more than 42 years, also serving as chairman for a term.
He was an active member of the Louisville United Methodist Church and participated in the prison ministry program for more than 34 years.
The Navy veteran was a semi-retired forester.
“The Board of Commissioners ask that you keep Commissioner Tommy New’s family in your prayers,” the news release stated.
